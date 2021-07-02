Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

