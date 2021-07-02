Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of Cogent Communications worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

