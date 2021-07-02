Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

