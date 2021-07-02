Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 23,880 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $76.38 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.53 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

