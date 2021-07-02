Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.57. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 423.93% and a negative return on equity of 139.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WISA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

