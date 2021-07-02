Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rises By 53.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CMWAY opened at $74.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

