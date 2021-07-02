Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rises By 53.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CMWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

CMWAY opened at $74.00 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

