B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

