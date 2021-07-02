B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About B2Digital
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
