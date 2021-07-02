Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $45.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $45,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.01. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $151.42 and a 1-year high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

