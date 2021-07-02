Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1,405.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $46,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

