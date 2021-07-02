StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Trading Down 0.6%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of StarHub to a “buy” rating and set a $1.38 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

