Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.