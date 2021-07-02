Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $10.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. Gogo has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

