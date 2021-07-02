Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 50,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,660 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,615,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

