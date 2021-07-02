Eric M. Margolin Sells 31,063 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $4,054,032.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,147.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.07. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

