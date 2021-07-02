CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $1,563,308.14 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KMX opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CarMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

