Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 37,928 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 37,928 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $813,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Funko stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
