Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 37,928 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 37,928 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $813,176.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Funko stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $10,407,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at about $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

