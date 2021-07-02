Credit Suisse AG Has $17.75 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Comerica worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

