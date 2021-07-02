Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.