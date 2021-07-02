Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,744 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after acquiring an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,269,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

