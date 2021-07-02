BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 34316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $424,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

