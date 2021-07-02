BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 34316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
