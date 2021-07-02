PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:PTXKY opened at $3.69 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.29.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

