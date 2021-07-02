Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $34,584.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.
- On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.
BFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
