Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $34,584.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

BFI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

