Mitchell Gold Sells 9,473 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 9,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $94,824.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,483.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

ALPN opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

