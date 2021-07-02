O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 702,214 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

