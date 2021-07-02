iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $26.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

