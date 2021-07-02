O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $520,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,411,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,223,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 515,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,738,000 after acquiring an additional 363,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.