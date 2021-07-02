O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

SAIL opened at $51.38 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.89 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

