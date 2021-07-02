O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 84,710 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,710 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Retractable Technologies news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $11.78 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 88.98%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

