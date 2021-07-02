Short Interest in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Grows By 132.7%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,500 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the May 31st total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZKIN opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. ZK International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ZK International Group by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ZK International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

