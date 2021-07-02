Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zymergen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31. Zymergen has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

