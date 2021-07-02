FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics plc Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORTX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

