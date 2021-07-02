Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,556 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $46,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 118.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 654,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,965,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 400,283 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,468,000 after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

