Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bank by 20.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of National Bank by 106.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

