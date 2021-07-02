Blair William & Co. IL Has $340,000 Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SiTime were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SiTime by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SITM opened at $123.10 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.20 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.