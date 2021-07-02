Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NYSE:RWT opened at $12.12 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

