Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.21 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

