GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 224.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $161,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $175,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

