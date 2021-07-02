Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

