Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,461,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Barings LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 23.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

LI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

