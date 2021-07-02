Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 77,855 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of CVB Financial worth $47,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 258,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 536.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF opened at $20.68 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

