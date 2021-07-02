Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.