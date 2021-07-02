Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 1,840.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 826,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 2,188,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kadmon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadmon by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kadmon by 576.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 665,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 567,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

