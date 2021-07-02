Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,898,000 after buying an additional 903,826 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,938,000 after buying an additional 808,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.28 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

