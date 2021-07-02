Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,179 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

