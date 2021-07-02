SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam Sells 5,000 Shares

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 130.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice raised SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

