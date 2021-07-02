David Sidney Moore Sells 61,900 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$370,304.60.

STC stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$423.57 million and a P/E ratio of 63.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

