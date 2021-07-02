Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.87 and last traded at $89.52. Approximately 7,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 696,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

Several analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after buying an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

