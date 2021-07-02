Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

