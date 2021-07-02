Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Grows By 63.3%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

