Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Grows By 63.3%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of CONE stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.