Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.55.

CLR stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

